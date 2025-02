MALKANGIRI: With Malkangiri police making no headway in the probe into death of two minor girls whose bodies were found in a forest near MV-72 Primary Nodal School even after 11 days, tribal leaders have written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking his intervention.

The leaders claimed that both girls, who were studying in Class VII, were murdered and if the police failed to bring the culprits to justice, they will resort to protests. Additional SP Tapan Narayan Rath said the post-mortem report was inconclusive about the cause of death.

He said police are looking into all possible angles in the case. Two fresh cognisable murder cases have been registered basing on the FIRs lodged by the families of both the girls.

“Although we have received the postmortem report, no conclusion regarding the cause of death was mentioned there. Hence, we have sent the viscera sample for chemical examination and cause of death can be ascertained after the results are released,” Rath said, adding they have not found any trace of foul play so far.

Mandira Sodi and Jyoti Halder, both students of MV-72 Primary Nodal School went missing on February 6 and their bodies were found hanging from a tree in a nearby forest on February 8.