RSP signs contract to set up two MTPA pellet plant

ROURKELA: In a bid to enhance operation efficiency and ensure optimal resource utilisation, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has signed a contract with a consortium to set up a 2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) pellet plant.

The consortium comprises Orissa Metaliks Private Limited and Rosemary Sponge and Ispat Private Limited. The pellet plant would come up on a construct, operate and maintain (COM) basis.

In a statement, RSP said the letter of award (LOA) for the project was issued on January 16. The project is slated for completion within 24 months from the effective date of signing. The operation and maintenance (O&M) contract is structured for a period of 20 years with a provision to extend it for an additional five years on mutually agreed terms and conditions. The overall consultant for the project is CET while PwC is the associated consultant.

RSP further said installation of the pellet plant will enable efficient utilisation of ultra-fines generated from mining, which are otherwise unsuitable for sinter making. The pellets produced will have a higher iron (Fe) content (63%), significantly reducing slag rates in blast furnaces compared to sinter (54%).

Moreover, combination of improved sinter quality and pellet utilisation will enhance permeability, increase coke dust injection and facilitate oxygen enrichment, resulting in higher blast furnace productivity and lower coke consumption.

Installation of the pellet plant is a strategic move by RSP towards sustainability and enhanced operational efficiency. It is expected to play a crucial role in optimising raw material usage, improving steel quality and reducing production costs, the statement added.

The contract was signed in presence of RSP’s ED (Projects) Sudip Pal Chowdhury, CGM (Projects) Pinaki Choudhury, CGM (Maintenance) S S Roychoudhury and CGM (EMD) P S Kannan along with officials of the consortium on February 14.