Bungled extortion bid link to businessman, maid murders in Odisha

ROURKELA: The murders of Rourkela-based businessman Binod Daruka (64) and his female office help P Deepa (34) are being surmised to be the fallout of an extortion bid gone awry.

While police are tight-lipped about the investigation, reliable sources privy to the case details claimed Deepa was engaged in cleaning job at Daruka’s office and both had a long association. Deepa’s younger sister tried to convince Deepa to help her extort hefty money from the businessman. However, several attempts to persuade Deepa to be a part of the extortion plan failed.

Subsequently, Deepa went missing on February 11 and her half-burnt body with her throat slit was found near Chandiposh bridge, around 30 km from Rourkela. Searching for his maid, Daruka inquired with Deepa’s sister about her whereabouts and he was reportedly told that she had gone somewhere and will return in a couple of days.

In the meantime, Daruka also went missing after leaving his residence at Civil Township in his SUV on February 14 evening. His body was recovered from a roadside bush near Gambhardihi along Kutra-Birmitrapur road, around 55 km from Rourkela and 85 km from Chandiposh.