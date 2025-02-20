Vedanta to transform 100 anganwadi centres

BHUBANESWAR: The Anil Agarwal Foundation has signed an MoU with the Rayagada administration to transform 100 anganwadi centres into state-of-the-art ‘Nand Ghars’ to cater to the needs of women and children.

In the first phase, 15 anganwadi centres in Kashipur block will be upgraded to Nand Ghars while the remaining 85 centres will be upgraded across other blocks in different phases.

Appreciating Vedanta’s efforts, district social welfare officer Minati Deo said the Nand Ghar initiative is not just creating learning centres, but also safe spaces that nurture the holistic well-being of children and women.

Chief operating officer of Vedanta Aluminium Sunil Gupta said the company is dedicated to community development which is rooted in its core values of creating a positive and lasting impact in and around the regions it operates. The MoU was signed in presence of collector Parul Patawari.