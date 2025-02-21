NHRC demands report on unconsented vasectomy of disabled tribal youth

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the state government to submit a detailed report on steps taken for recanalisation of non-surgical vasectomy (NSV) of a differently-abled tribal youth from Malkangiri district.

The apex human rights panel has asked the secretary of Health and Family Welfare department to inform the commission whether the recanalisation of NSV has been done after obtaining voluntary consent from the victim and by following due procedure, within six weeks.

On August 3, 2023, staff of Mathili sub-divisional hospital in Malkangiri district had allegedly conducted vasectomy on the differently-abled tribal unmarried youth without taking his consent. He was among five persons from Ambaguda and nearby villages who underwent the procedure that day.

A group of social activists brought it to the notice of the CDMO alleging the local health staff did so to meet their target of family planning operations. The youth was taken to the hospital on the pretext of regular health check up.

Stating the family planning surgery was conducted in violation of the government guideline and protocol, Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy had filed a petition in the NHRC seeking justice for the victim.

Pursuant to the directions of the NHRC, the surgeon had also admitted his negligence and suggested the recanalisation of the no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) was needed to be done after obtaining consent from the client. Subsequently, the commission had ordered the state government to pay a compensation of `1 lakh to the victim and submit a compliance report.

Meanwhile, collector of Malkangiri district has submitted his report stating compensation has been paid to the victim. The government has also taken action against the erring staff.