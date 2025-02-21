Sarpanch suspended for embezzling Rs 11.72 lakh in panchayat funds

Sources said when Mohanty was the sarpanch from 2012 to 2017, the CFC provided around Rs 12 lakh for carrying out poverty alleviation programmes in the panchayat. However, she allegedly transferred Rs 11.72 lakh from the fund to her husband’s bank account and prepared fake utilisation papers with the assistance of the then panchayat executive officer.

The embezzlement was detected by Naba Kishore Malik, who was the sarpanch of the panchayat from 2017 to 2022. Subsequently, Mohanty was again elected as sarpanch of Gramnandipur in 2022.

In 2024, a social activist reported the matter to the Jajpur collector following which the district panchayat officer was directed to conduct an investigation into the allegation. The inquiry officer found the allegation to be true and on basis of his report, the collector recommended the state government for necessary action.

On Wednesday, the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department placed Mohanty under suspension with immediate effect.

The suspension order was issued under section 115 (2) of the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964. Disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against Mohanty under section 115 (1) of the same Act.