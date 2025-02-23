Cash, valuables looted from 3 houses in Odisha's Jeypore

JEYPORE: Unidentified burglars broke into three houses under Borigumma police station limits in Jeypore, making away with cash and valuables. The victims, police said, were well-known businessmen in the region.

According to sources, the burglars first broke into the house of Sunil Kumar Rath in Parli village on Friday afternoon, while he was away.

They forced open the door and stole cash and gold ornaments. They then targeted the nearby house of Bhaskar Rao and stole valuables. After that they broke into the residence of Santosh Kumar Tripathy and decamped with cash and gold ornaments.

Rath discovered the burglary upon returning home and filed a complaint with the police. The other incidents came to light during the investigation. On Saturday, a police scientific team and a dog squad visited the village as part of the investigation.

Borigumma sub-divisional police officer Satya Brata Lenka who was on the spot, said, “The exact amount of the stolen valuables and cash will be determined once the victims provide details. A search is on for the burglars and further investigation in on.”