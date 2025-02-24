47-year-old man shot dead as hunting trip goes wrong in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A hunting trip went horribly wrong for a farmhouse owner in Dhenkanal after his brother-in-law allegedly shot him dead mistaking him for a wild animal in a forested patch near Phasi village in the wee hours on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Gobinda Naik of Kalanga village. The accused, Ramesh Naik (45), has been arrested. Sources said the duo used to engage in poaching activities in forested areas of the region together.

Police said Gobinda owned a farmhouse in Phasi village. He was sleeping in his farmhouse when his brother-in-law Ramesh arrived with a loaded country-made gun at around 2.30 am and asked him to accompany him for hunting in the nearby forest patch.

After entering the forested area, Ramesh asked Gobinda to shake the bushes to flush out wild animals hiding in them. As instructed, Gobinda started to beat the surrounding bushes with a stick. After covering a few metres, Ramesh heard a rustling sound. Thinking it to be an animal trying to escape, he opened fire in the direction and accidentally shot Gobinda.

Police said on reaching the spot, the accused found Gobinda lying in a pool of blood with a bullet injury on his chest. He immediately informed family members who reached the place and rushed the injured man to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital. However, the doctors declared Gobinda brought dead.

Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said after getting information on Sunday morning, police reached the village for investigation. A murder case was registered in Sadar police station on basis of the complaint filed by the deceased’s family members. The accused was arrested and produced in court, he added.