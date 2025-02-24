Bhitarkanika interpretation centre gets 89 lakh facelift to woo tourists

KENDRAPARA: In a bid to attract more tourists, the Forest department has renovated the interpretation centre at Dangamal in Bhitarkanika National Park at a cost of Rs 89 lakh.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Bhitarkanika Manas Das said the interpretation centre was refurbished and all collections have been preserved in a perfect manner. The collections are some of the finest in the country. Each work on display has a huge scientific importance.

Located near the main entrance of the park, the interpretation centre houses many skeletons of crocodiles and other animals. “We have displayed the skeletons of crocodiles, wild boars, snakes, many mammals, carapaces of sea turtles, eggs of snakes and crocodiles besides hides and horns of spotted deer to attract visitors to Bhitarkanika. We have preserved the skeleton of a 17-foot-long saltwater crocodile and another of a 20-foot-long reptile,” said Das.

The ACF further informed that the 50-year-old crocodile hatchery and rearing complex at Dangamal has also been renovated. “The idea behind the facelift was to transform the facility into a modern hatchery and rearing complex for crocodiles and a bigger tourist attraction. Visitors can learn all about the crocodiles housed in the complex,” he said.

Though the Forest department has stopped crocodile breeding and rearing programme in 2024, the complex was upgraded to attract tourists to see the baby crocodiles. “We also collect a few eggs of crocodiles to breed them at the centre for tourists, researchers and herpetologists. The centre now has around 60 crocodile hatchlings. Besides, Bhitarkanika is home to more than 1,800 crocodiles,” the forest officer added.