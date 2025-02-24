BJD leader Sandeep Mishra questioned over Rourkela businessman shooting

ROURKELA: A day after two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at a 48-year-old businessman, Rourkela police on Sunday questioned BJD strongman and chairman of Birmitrapur municipality Sandeep Mishra to ascertain his involvement in the attack.

Businessman Bijay Lakra, who is undergoing treatment at Ispat General Hospital (IGH), had alleged involvement of Mishra just after he was shot at near the post office of A block in Sector-4 area on Saturday night. The murderous attack is believed to be a fallout of business rivalry and control of the lucrative sand mining business in and around Rourkela.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the injured person claimed Mishra and one Montu Chhabra of Birmitrapur had assaulted him three months back and also threatened him of dire consequences due to business rivalry over sand mining. “Investigation is underway and those found involved in the attack would face action,” he said.

A native of Kuanrmunda block, Lakra was on way to his residence at A block of Sector-4 in his car when at around 9 pm, two miscreants on a motorcycle opened fire at him and escaped. The bullet pierced through the right window glass and left Lakra with gunshot injury between his mandible and jaw. Following the attack, Lakra lost control of his car and rammed the vehicle into the boundary wall of a roadside quarters of the Rourkela Steel Plant.

Before he was taken to the hospital, the businessman blamed Mishra for the attack. He said recently, goons of Mishra had attacked him and also threatened to kill him over a dispute on controlling some portions of Balu Ghat for sand mining.

Rai said the bullet remains stuck in the mandible and jaw region of the injured businessman. However, his condition is stable and he is able to speak.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said besides Mishra, some others were questioned in connection with the attack on the businessman. “Lakra has criminal antecedents and multiple enemies. Police are investigating the incident from all angles and we hope to nab the attackers soon,” he added.

According to sources, Mishra has multiple business interests and holds the reputation of a strongman in the adjacent Kuarmunda block and Birmitrapur town where he is serving as the chairman of the municipality for BJD.