5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in Bay of Bengal near Puri

KOLKATA: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded on Tuesday morning near Puri in Odisha, officials said.

The quake occurred around 6.10 am at a depth of 91 km in the Bay of Bengal, they said.

The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, an IMD official said.

There was no report of any loss of properties or casualty so far, a senior official of the Odisha revenue department said, adding that the impact of the earthquake was "negligible" as its centre was in the Bay of Bengal.

The tremor was felt in Paradip, Puri, Berhampur and some other places in Odisha, he added.