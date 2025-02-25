Class 10 girl delivers baby in Odisha school hostel, headmaster suspended

MALKANGIRI (ODISHA): A day after a class 10 student gave birth to a premature baby in the hostel of a state-run residential school in Odisha's Malkangiri district, the authorities on Tuesday suspended the headmaster of the institute, officials said.

Following an inquiry, the district administration of Malkangiri also disengaged hostel matron Suchitra Charchi with immediate effect and put an auxiliary nurse and midwife under suspension.

The student delivered a baby girl on Monday after returning to the hostel after appearing in the board examination, officials said.

The headmaster of the school, run by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department, said, "Men are not allowed in the girl's hostel. We do not know how she got pregnant."

"Health workers are supposed to conduct weekly check-ups of all students living in the hostel. This incident showed that the health worker was not doing her job," he said.