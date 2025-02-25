Fish processing training centre to come up in Western Odisha: Union minister Pradhan

The union minister said under the double-engine government in the state, 1.20 lakh farmers of Sambalpur have received benefits of Rs 120 crore under PM-KISAN and CM-KISAN schemes. In the district, around 32 lakh quintal of paddy worth Rs 976 crore have been procured at a revised MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal. “Of the total amount, the Central government has paid `724 crore for the paddy purchased from farmers and the state has borne the rest Rs 252 crore,” he said.

Pradhan said PM Modi disbursed the 19th installment of PM-KISAN to 9.80 crore farmers of the country including Odisha through video-conferencing from Bhagalpur in Bihar on Monday. Around 61,237 farmers of Sambalpur district have received around Rs 12 crore rupees under the scheme. On the occasion, assistance under ‘Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana’ was also disbursed to various farmers.

This apart, 2.60 lakh women in Sambalpur have received about Rs 260 crore under Subhadra Yojana. Women have been provided interest-free loans of more than Rs 425 crore. Moreover, around Rs 5,000 crore was provided as loans to farmers at low interest rates, he added.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan attended a mass cleaning drive in Sambalpur Municipal Corporation area and inaugurated a few projects.