Justice system can’t be battleground for failed relationships: Orissa HC

According to the complaint, the woman had first met the man in Sambalpur in 2012 when they were students. They developed a close friendship and fell in love. Later, after getting a job as sub-inspector of police, the accused maintained physical relationship with her under the promise of marriage. In 2019, she stayed with him in Bhubaneswar and Titilagarh, and they continued their physical relationship.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against the man on the basis of FIR lodged by the woman at the Balangir town police station in 2021. The man, now 33 years old, challenged it in a petition filed in the high court in November last year. In 2023, the woman, also in her early 30s, moved the Family Court, Sambalpur, for a declaration that she is the legally married wife of the petitioner and also an injunction to prevent him from marrying anyone else.

She claimed that, on February 3, 2021, they had solemnised their marriage at Samaleswari temple, Sambalpur, and exchanged garlands, vermilion and mangalsutra. They applied for marriage registration under the Special Marriage Act, but he failed to appear for the registration on March 18, 2021, she had also alleged.