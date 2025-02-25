Justice system can’t be battleground for failed relationships: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: Quashing criminal proceedings initiated against a man accused of raping a woman on false promise of marriage, the Orissa High Court has held that the law does not extend its protection to every broken promise nor does it impose criminality upon every failed relationship.
Delivering the judgement in such a case, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi emphasised that quashing the criminal proceedings was necessary to protect the integrity of law and prevent it from being used to litigate personal disappointments or moral conflicts.
“The justice system is meant to address genuine crimes, not to serve as a battleground for failed relationships,” he observed, calling for scrutiny of automatic criminalisation of failed relationships under the guise of false promise of marriage.
According to the complaint, the woman had first met the man in Sambalpur in 2012 when they were students. They developed a close friendship and fell in love. Later, after getting a job as sub-inspector of police, the accused maintained physical relationship with her under the promise of marriage. In 2019, she stayed with him in Bhubaneswar and Titilagarh, and they continued their physical relationship.
Criminal proceedings were initiated against the man on the basis of FIR lodged by the woman at the Balangir town police station in 2021. The man, now 33 years old, challenged it in a petition filed in the high court in November last year. In 2023, the woman, also in her early 30s, moved the Family Court, Sambalpur, for a declaration that she is the legally married wife of the petitioner and also an injunction to prevent him from marrying anyone else.
She claimed that, on February 3, 2021, they had solemnised their marriage at Samaleswari temple, Sambalpur, and exchanged garlands, vermilion and mangalsutra. They applied for marriage registration under the Special Marriage Act, but he failed to appear for the registration on March 18, 2021, she had also alleged.
Failure of love is not a crime, says high court
Justice Panigrahi said, “The intervention of the court in this particular case was imperative to shield the criminal justice system from being wielded as an instrument of vengeance for the collapse of a personal relationship. The petitioner and the woman entered into a relationship in 2012, when both were competent, consenting adults, capable of making their own choices, exercising their own will, and shaping their own futures.
That the relationship did not culminate in marriage may be a source of personal grievance, but the failure of love is not a crime, nor does the law transform disappointment into deception.”
“The inconsistencies in her narrative where she charged the petitioner with rape on the pretext of a false promise of marriage in the FIR while in the civil proceeding she asserted that she was already his legally wedded wife cast a shadow upon the veracity of her allegations.
The fact that the relationship lasted nearly nine years clearly showed that it was voluntary, making the invocation of Section 376 of the IPC questionable,” Justice Panigrahi further observed.