Man slaps wife to death for not cooking chicken for dinner in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly slapped to death by her husband for failing to cook chicken curry for dinner in Dhanianali Munda Sahi village within Gondia police limits here on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Kuni Pingua. Her 40-year-old husband Jena Pingua was arrested by police on Monday morning. The couple has three kids.

Police said Jena, a daily wage earner, brought chicken from the village shop and asked his wife to cook it for dinner. He then went out for some work and returned late in the night. When Jena found that Kuni had not prepared chicken curry for him, he flew into rage and slapped her so hard that she collapsed on the floor. The accused then left the spot.