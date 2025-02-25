Man slaps wife to death for not cooking chicken for dinner in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly slapped to death by her husband for failing to cook chicken curry for dinner in Dhanianali Munda Sahi village within Gondia police limits here on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Kuni Pingua. Her 40-year-old husband Jena Pingua was arrested by police on Monday morning. The couple has three kids.
Police said Jena, a daily wage earner, brought chicken from the village shop and asked his wife to cook it for dinner. He then went out for some work and returned late in the night. When Jena found that Kuni had not prepared chicken curry for him, he flew into rage and slapped her so hard that she collapsed on the floor. The accused then left the spot.
Sources said Jena reportedly came back to the house at around 3 am and found Kuni dead. Gripped by panic, he absconded.
On Monday morning, the couple’s children spotted their mother lying on the floor and raised an alarm following which neighbours reached the house and found Kuni’s body.
On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body. Gondia OIC Santanu Pradhan said police nabbed the accused who was hiding in the locality after committing the crime.
“A case of murder was registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the woman’s death. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway,” Pradhan added.