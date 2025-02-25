Sand-laden truck mows down woman in Tinimuhani chowk, sparks road blockade

KENDRAPARA: A 32-year-old woman was killed while her husband and minor son suffered grievous injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a truck at Tinimuhani chowk within Kendrapara Town police limits on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shradhanjali Prusti. Her husband Kamakhya Prasad Sahoo of Mahipal area and four-year-old son have been admitted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Sources said the couple was going to drop their son at a local playschool when a sand-laden truck hit their two-wheeler at Tinimuhani chowk.

Due to the impact, Prusti was thrown off the bike and came under the wheels of the truck. The woman’s husband and son sustained serious injuries in the mishap and were rushed to the DHH by locals.