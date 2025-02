BHADRAK : A woman was brutally hacked to death inside her house reportedly over past enmity in Deopada village under Bhandaripokhari block here on Tuesday evening

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Jhunulata Sahu. Her sister-in-law Sasmita Sahu (38) and mother-in-law Kanaklata Sahu (68) suffered grievous injuries in the attack

Police said the assailant armed with a sharp weapon stormed into the house of Sahu family when no male members were present. He launched a brutal assault on the three women who were busy watching television.

While Jhunulata was killed instantly, the two injured women were rushed to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, said Bhandaripokhari IIC Mahaprasad Nayak. An investigation has been launched to identify and nab the attacker.