BHADRAK : A violent clash between two families over a land dispute left a person dead and three others critically injured at Chhatrapada village within Pirahat police limits here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abani Nayak. Sources said a violent fight broke out between families of Abani and Amulya Nayak over a patch of land. Abani reportedly died on the spot after being attacked by Amulya’s family members. Three members of Amulya’s family also suffered serious injuries in the fight.

On being informed, police along with a scientific team reached the village and started investigation. The deceased’s body was seized for postmortem while the injured persons were rushed to hospital.

Investigating officer Champabati Mohanty said Abani’s wife Sarojini Nayak lodged a complaint with Pirahat police alleging that her husband was killed by family members of Amulya.

Police are interrogating villagers to gather more information about the incident.