Manufacturing should get focus for job creation in India

Odisha’s gross state value added (GSVA) at 2011-12 prices has exhibited an impressive growth of 8.6 per cent compared to 6.8 per cent in FY23. The growth in GSVA is significantly supported by 8.8 pc growth in the manufacturing sector. However, the share of the manufacturing sector constitutes 27 pc of Odisha’s GSVA. If we take the last ten years’ data from FY2015 to FY2024, the decadal average share of manufacturing in GSVA at 2011-12 prices is around 24 pc. Illustratively, in high per capita income states like Gujarat, the share of the manufacturing sector in Gujrat’s GSVA has been around 36 pc during the last decade.

Odisha requires a structural change where manufacturing sector share will rise to 30 pc of GSVA at constant prices in the coming decade. The sector includes MSME manufacturing and large manufacturing units. The sector has forward and backward linkages in agriculture and services. A higher share of the manufacturing sector in Odisha’s economy will spill over mainly to the agriculture sector, raising its productivity and propelling the services sector.

There will be ten tangible benefits to the Odisha economy if the share of the manufacturing sector in GSVA increases. While overcrowded workforce will move to the manufacturing sector, productivity in the agricultural sector will improve. Besides, more gainful employment will be created with enhancing skill. Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of manufacturing and supporting these enterprises through access to finance, technology, and markets, will lead to inclusive growth and employment generation.