Rs 676.7 cr PM-USHA aid for growth of higher education in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha will get a central aid of Rs 676.7 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) which will help the state-funded universities to ramp up infrastructure and transform them into world-class multidisciplinary universities.
Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Tuesday said the funds have been sanctioned at the third project approval board (PAB) meeting of the Ministry of Education. On a ratio of 60:40, the Ministry of Education will provide Rs 408.7 crore and the state government would contribute Rs 268 crore.
These grants will be provided under four categories - Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU), Grants to Strengthen Universities (GSU), Grants to Strengthen Colleges (GSC) and Gender Inclusion and Equality Initiatives (GEIE).
Under MERU, Ravenshaw, Berhampur, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo and Sambalpur universities will get Rs 100 crore each. Similarly under GESU, universities in five districts - Vikram Deb in Koraput, State Open university and Gangadhar Meher university in Sambalpur, Manikeswari university in Kalahandi and Rajendra university in Balangir - will get Rs 20 crore each.
Under GSC, 24 colleges in five districts will get Rs 10 crore each for setting up advanced laboratories, smart classrooms, libraries and subscribing to international journals, among other things. This apart, the focus will be on enhancing accessibility for students with physical disabilities at the colleges and universities, the minister said.
GEIE funds worth Rs 10 crore will be provided to selected colleges in five districts - Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur - for setting up of girls hostels, skill development of girl students, self-defence training, among other things. As monitoring, management and evaluation of the grants is important, the ministry has earmarked 1 percent of the funds, which is Rs 6.70 crore.
Minister said the scheme focuses on inclusive education, ensuring no student, including women and differently-abled students, is left behind. “Periodic reviews of projects under the scheme will ensure effective implementation, enabling colleges and universities to achieve NAAC accreditation. This initiative is expected to build a strong foundation for higher education in Odisha and foster a brighter future for students,” Suraj added. In August, the state and the ministry had signed an MoU for implementation of PM-USHA scheme.
