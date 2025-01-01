Veggie seller helps secure bail of 100 criminals, held in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police on Tuesday arrested six members of a gang, including a vegetable vendor, for their alleged involvement in fraudulently securing bails of several criminals by producing fake documents.

The 48-year-old vegetable vendor Sudhir Jena was the kingpin of the racket. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the fraud unfolded when a resident of Aska, Sarojini Behera (75), filed a complaint on December 21 and alleged that Sudhir impersonating as her husband Ladu Kishore Behera who died in 2021, had been securing bail of several criminals by producing fake Aadhaar and land documents.

In her complaint, Sarojini alleged the practice had been going on for several years without her knowledge but came to light after a court summon against her husband reached her around two weeks back. Subsequently, the elderly woman reached the court and informed that her husband had passed away three years back. During investigation, police came to know that Sudhir who runs his outlet near the court premises had been securing bails of several litigants by producing forged documents of Ladu.

The SP said persons accused of criminal offences need a solvent bailor to secure their bail. In many cases, habitual offenders find it difficult to produce a solvent bailor before the court which is when their families take help of these fake bailors through their advocates, to secure their bail. Sudhir used the strategy to make quick bucks. These fake bailors often roam around the court with fake Aadhaar and land documents, and charge around Rs 1,000 to 2,000 each to appear as solvent bailors before the court.

During interrogation, Sudhir said he was introduced to this fraudulent practice by one Bijay Mohanty few years back who promised this would help him earn quick money. Bijay had handed him the fake documents of Ladu which he used to carry out this illegal practice, the SP said. “Sudhir confessed he has helped secure bail of around 100 criminals in the last three years appearing as a fake solvent bailor by producing forged documents of Ladu who he had never met in life,” he added. He disclosed names of five of his accomplices who have been arrested, Vivek said.