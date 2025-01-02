Road safety: Gadkari urges CM to help him save lives

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to curb road fatalities and propagate the cause of safer roads for all, the Centre has urged the state government to observe the National Road Safety Month from January 1 to 31. Odisha is one of the states with high road fatalities.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has requested Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to convene a meeting of all the collectors and SPs, and institute district-wise targets for road crash reduction across the state.

Road crashes led to loss of more than 1.7 lakh lives and left over 4.5 lakh injured or permanently disabled in the country last year. It has emerged as the leading cause of death in the productive age group of 18 to 45 years leaving lakhs of families emotionally and economically vulnerable each year.

Odisha reported 5,739 road mishap deaths in 2023, the highest so far in a year. While 5,467 and 5,081 people died in 2022 and 2021 respectively, the road mishaps had claimed 4,738 lives in 2020. Two-wheeler users and pedestrians accounted for around 64 per cent of all road crash-related deaths.

Gadkari said road safety demands sensitivity, persistence and targeted efforts to induce behavioural change among drivers, road-owning agencies, enforcement officials and bystanders.