Electrocution claims life of elephant in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: An adult elephant was allegedly electrocuted in a forest near Digapahandi-Sanakhemundi border in Ganjam district on Thursday morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the jumbo died of electrocution after coming into contact with a live wire, likely set up to prevent elephants from entering crop fields. Wire marks were visible on the animal’s trunk.

The female elephant, part of a seven-member herd from Harina hill under Pudamari forest range, was discovered alone at the site.

Regional chief conservator of forests S Swain, Berhampur DFO Sunny Khokkar and veterinary officials inspected the area. Following postmortem, the carcass was buried and wires were seized from the spot. The forest department is probing the matter further.