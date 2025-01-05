BJD asks Odisha CM to act for reinstating tableau

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD has sought Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s intervention into the rejection of Odisha tableau in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26.

At a press meet here on Saturday, BJD coordination committee chairman Debi Prasad Mishra said at the time of double engine government and when Odia Asmita is being given top priority, rejection of the state tableau in the national Republic Day parade is a matter of serious concern.

While the theme of Republic Day last year was ‘Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka’ (India-Mother of Democracy) and ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), the state had showcased women’s empowerment in Raghurajpur heritage village and a ‘Kandarpa Hati’ in its tableau which was followed by a group of 14 Sambalpuri dancers. The Odisha tableau was then judged the best among states.

“This year, the state had proposed a tableau highlighting the Maniabandha sarees, handicrafts and Mandira Malini Bhubaneswar. It has, however, been rejected and the reason behind it is not clear yet,” Mishra added.

The BJD leader called upon the chief minister to take up the issue with the Centre and ensure Odisha gets its place in the Republic Day parade.