Manappuram heist exposes policing holes in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The daring daylight heist at Manappuram Finance on the busy Budharaja-Fatak main road in Ainthapali has exposed poor policing in Sambalpur city.

Visuals of the armed miscreants openly moving with bags containing cash and gold ornaments before fleeing on their bikes have raised serious posers on police response as they decamped with 30 kg gold and Rs 4 lakh without any difficulty whatsoever.

As per the statement issued by the finance company, the value of stolen assets is estimated at Rs 20 crore.

Following the incident, IG (northern range) Himanshu Lal and SP Mukesh Bhamoo reached the spot and launched an investigation. While security around the area was heightened, police interrogated the staff and collected CCTV footage. Check posts were setup and vehicle checking was carried out during the night.

On the day, inspectors of four police limits were engaged in investigation and the interrogation continued. CCTV footages revealed that five people were involved in the heist. Multiple teams have been formed and sent to other places for raids. So far, police have not made any headway in the sensational dacoity.

While police continued to be tight-lipped over the matter, the incident triggered severe resentment among local residents as multiple financial institutions as well as a number of jewellery shops dot the Budharaja area.

Despite being a sensitive area, no patrolling team was deployed at any common point. Police sources agreed that no common surveillance cameras are installed in the area apart from the CCTV cameras at the finance company office.