ROURKELA: In a shocking incident, a sanitary supervisor of Sundargarh Municipality was brutally hacked to death by a group of miscreants near Biju Patnaik Chowk in Ranibagicha area of Sundargarh town on Saturday evening.

Babuli Kak, in his early thirties, was attacked around 5:30 pm in full public glare by six assailants who arrived on three motorcycles. After the attack, the criminals fled the scene. Kak was rushed to the Sundargarh district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Town Police responded to the crime scene and detained several suspects for interrogation. DIG (western range) Brijesh Rai said preliminary investigation revealed the deceased and the attackers were from the same locality and had a history of disputes. Kak was brother of a local constable and a heated argument between him and the assailants on Friday had likely led to the fatal attack, he added.

Three to four suspects have been detained and further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.