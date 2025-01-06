Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: 90 platoons of police force,12 CAPF companies to be deployed in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: At least 90 platoons of police force and 12 companies of CAPFs will be deployed in the state capital for security, maintenance of law and order and traffic management during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention from January 8.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said anti-terror arrangements, anti-sabotage measures, VIP security, crowd control and traffic management have been put in place for the mega event.

“More than 500 officers as well as central and state anti-terror agencies have also been deployed to avoid any untoward incident. All steps have been taken to ensure visitors have a hassle-free experience,” said Singh.

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and other VVIPs are scheduled to attend the event. Sources said while intelligence officers will keep a close vigil, police will utilise cyber surveillance too to ensure the event passes off smoothly. Visitors will be ferried to tourist places in government buses and security arrangements have been readied at those destinations and on the routes. Earlier in the day, DGP YB Khurania visited Janata Maidan where PBD convention will be held, and reviewed the security arrangements. He also took stock of the security measures taken at the accommodations of the visitors.