Amend relief code to increase compensation to farmers in Odisha: Congress Legislature Party leader

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam on Monday demanded that the state government amend the Odisha Relief Code and enhance financial assistance given to farmers affected by natural calamities.

Addressing a media conference here, Kadam said compensation given by the state government as per the relief code is very inadequate compared to the loss incurred by farmers in any natural calamity including flood, drought or cyclone. Steps should be taken to increase the assistance to at least Rs 20,000 per acre each so that it can meet a part of their expenditure for cultivation.

The CLP leader also demanded that the state government procures paddy from all farmers by relaxing the FAQ norms as they are in distress following the unseasonal rains. Besides, crop loan of all affected farmers should also be waived, he added.

A Congress team led by Kadam visited Sarana village in Jagatsinghpur district and met family members of deceased farmer Krushna Chandra Swain who had committed suicide allegedly due to crop loss.