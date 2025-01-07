Farmers affected by untimely rains to get assistance soon: Deputy CM Singh Deo

JAGATSINGHPUR: Farmers who suffered crop loss due to last month’s unseasonal rainfall will soon receive compensation as the state government has announced a relief package of Rs 291 crore, said deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo here on Monday.

“The government is committed to the welfare of farmers and development of agricultural activities across the state. The compensation package of Rs 291 crore for farmers will be disbursed promptly,” said Singh Deo after inaugurating a modern rice mill at Balikuda.

Built with advanced Japanese technology and at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the rice mill will address the issue of distress sale in the region. It is expected to provide employment opportunities to nearly 300 local people.

The deputy CM said with the inauguration of the rice mill, a long-standing demand of local farmers has been fulfilled. The facility will enable farmers to process their paddy locally, allowing them to earn higher profits. Test milling at the mill will commence soon.

Sources said despite Jagatsinghpur achieving record-breaking paddy production every year, local farmers are forced to sell their surplus produce to traders at lower prices after exhausting their procurement quota. The absence of a rice mill had exacerbated the issue of distress sale. Once the rice mill at Balikuda becomes operational, paddy will be collected from farmers at a reasonable price. The collected paddy will then be processed and exported, ensuring better returns for farmers.

Among others, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Swain, Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das and district collector J Sonal were present.