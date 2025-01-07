Farmers of Odisha's Gajapati sell paddy to Andhra traders

Girish Nayak, a native of Kerandi village, owns two acre land. All of his paddy harvest was hit by the rains and discoloured. He sold his paddy to an AP trader because he needs money to meet the expenses of Makar Sankranti festival. “The price is cheaper but I received the money once it reached Andhra mills,” said Nayak.

He said Gajapati administration announced to open the mandis from December 30 but postponed it to January 7. “Even till date, we are not sure whether they will purchase discoloured paddy or not. If I do not sell it to Andhra and keep the stock with me, is there any guarantee Gajapati administration will buy it,” he said.

Dushmant Nayak, another farmer, got a token of Andhra Pradesh. “Why should I wait for gajapati procurement to start,” he wonders.

Gajapati Zilla Krushak Sangha president Surya Patnaik, said this year over 50 per cent paddy crop was damaged due to unseasonal rains. The district administration, so far, has not assured the farmers about relaxation of FAQ norms, he said adding, the farmers, obviously, are opting for distress sale with Makar Sankranti drawing close and loans are to be paid back.

Chief civil supplies officer of Gajapati Prafulla Behera said the administration has adequately publicised the assistance for crop loss and sensitised farmers about the enhanced price of Rs 3100 per quintal of paddy. “In such a situation, selling paddy to AP traders is most unfortunate and foolishness,” he added.

He said the stock sold to AP traders is farmers’ surplus but expressed ignorance over tokens being issued by AP government for procurement from Gajapati farmers.

The CSO said, the administration has issued tokens to farmers and procurement will start from Tuesday. “We are hopeful we will achieve our procurement target of 5.85 lakh quintal this season,” he said. This year, there is a bumper crop in the district but the rain dampened the spirits.