Government focus on making Odisha an aviation hub of country: Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub in the world, the state government on Monday organised a consultative meeting with major stakeholders on development of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

The meeting, presided over by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, discussed ways to formulate an investor-friendly policy framework to establish Odisha as a preferred destination for MRO operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and airlines in the eastern region under the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022.

Stating that the goal is to establish Odisha as a leader in India’s aviation industry, Ahuja said the state government is offering substantial incentives including skill development programmes, to empower local talent and ensure sustained industrial growth. This initiative is a pivotal step towards achieving the vision of Viksit Odisha, he added.

Principal secretary in the Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee outlined the state’s ambitious plans to position itself as a global aviation hub by leveraging the strategic potential of Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar and Puri airports.

“Odisha’s competitive advantage lies in its position as a leader in aluminium production coupled with its strong industrial ecosystem, making it an ideal location for world-class MRO facilities,” she added.

Padhee said the state government is committed to providing significant financial incentives including a 30 per cent capital subsidy for MRO investments, while fostering skill development programmes to ensure a skilled workforce as per the 2022 IPR. “The state government has collaborated with its Singapore counterpart to adopt global best practices in aviation and MRO operations,” she added.

Prominent industry players including GMR Group, Star Air, Safran, Max Aerospace, Pritnee Aerospace and the MRO Association of India, besides senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation attended.