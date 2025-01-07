Youth stabs minor girl for rejecting his love proposal in Odisha

CUTTACK: Disgruntled over having his romantic advances repeatedly turned down, a 21-year-old youth allegedly launched a murderous attack on a minor girl he had been in love with, at Manik Ghosh Bazar locality of the city here on Monday.

The accused, Ramesh of Choudhury Bazar, has fled after the incident. Meanwhile, the victim, a 17-year-old, was initially rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Police said Ramesh had been in a one-sided love with the girl of his neighbourhood since the last two years. He had stalked and disturbed her on several occasions following which her family had lodged a complaint with police.

Basing on the complaint, police had arrested Ramesh twice in the last two years. He was arrested last time under POCSO Act and released on bail few months back. On the day, the girl was going for some work in the evening when Ramesh followed her.

He intercepted her at an isolated place in Manik Ghosh Bazar locality further pressurising her to accept his love proposal. When she refused, Ramesh attacked her with a knife and fled. The victim sustained stab wounds on her neck and face.

Police said the girl’s family is yet to lodge an FIR in this connection. “We have, however, launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” said a senior police officer.