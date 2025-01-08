Driver in fatal BJP leaders' accident claims he dozed off, sent to police remand

SAMBALPUR: Driver of the tipper truck involved in the accident that killed two BJP leaders near Katapali overbridge in Burlawas sent on three-day police remand on Tuesday.

The accused, Prasanna Kumar Jenamani, was produced in the JMFC court which remanded him to police custody. Burla police had sought to take Jenamani on seven-day remand for further questioning.

On Monday, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo had revealed that the deaths were not accidental but intentional. He said the footage of CCTV camera installed near the spot of accident established that truck driver intentionally rammed the car of the BJP leaders.

On Sunday night, BJP Mandal president Debendra Nayak and former sarpanch Muralidhar Chhuria died after a fly-ash laden tipper truck rammed their car, causing it to plunge off the overbridge. Two other occupants of the car, Suresh Chhanda and Ram Narayan Panda, sustained injuries in the incident.

Panda had recounted that the truck first hit their vehicle, and when they attempted to overtake, it accelerated and struck their car twice more, ultimately sending it off the bridge.

While the victims’ families have alleged that the accident was a well-planned conspiracy and initial investigation also hinted at foul play, police are yet to reveal if any other person was involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Jenamani termed the incident as accidental and said he was not driving under the influence of alcohol. Talking to mediapersons while being remanded to police custody, the accused driver admitted that he rammed the car.

“The truck first hit the car when I lost balance. I dozed off for a moment due to which the truck rammed into the car for the second time. Without realising, I pushed the accelerator due to which the truck dragged the car to the edge of the bridge. The truck’s speed was within 55-60 km/hr,” he said and denied to have caused the accident on anybody’s instructions.

The police are tight-lipped over the progress of probe in the case.