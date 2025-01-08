Jaishankar promotes Odisha to diaspora with 3T mantra, says State offers everything investors need

BHUBANESWAR: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday made a strong pitch for investment in Odisha, saying it offers everything that investors and businesses look for.

Marketing Odisha's potential to the Indian diaspora at a joint business session with the state government during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Jaishankar said the state is central to the Purvodaya Mission.

Focusing on the 3Ts — Trade, Technology, and Tourism — often referred to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and their relevance in Odisha’s context, the EAM said the state is ready to leverage its resources, skilled manpower, and strategic location for future development.

"I want you to reflect on those 3Ts, look at it as you are in Bhubaneswar, from the perspective of Odisha, which is blessed with all three," he said.