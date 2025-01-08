Jaishankar promotes Odisha to diaspora with 3T mantra, says State offers everything investors need

BHUBANESWAR: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday made a strong pitch for investment in Odisha, saying it offers everything that investors and businesses look for.
Marketing Odisha's potential to the Indian diaspora at a joint business session with the state government during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Jaishankar said the state is central to the Purvodaya Mission.
Focusing on the 3Ts — Trade, Technology, and Tourism — often referred to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and their relevance in Odisha’s context, the EAM said the state is ready to leverage its resources, skilled manpower, and strategic location for future development.
"I want you to reflect on those 3Ts, look at it as you are in Bhubaneswar, from the perspective of Odisha, which is blessed with all three," he said.
He said the NDA government's 'Look East Policy' has a historical origin in the state, in Balijatra. The connection to Southeast Asia actually started in Odisha. "In the coming decades, the potential for trade based from Odisha is enormous. The eastern seaboard of India is going to become the crucial exposure-connect of India to the world," he said.
Jaishankar said Odisha, with its growing young population, a robust education system, and technology, offers many possibilities for collaboration. In the digital era, technology is increasingly associated with trusted talent, and the need of the hour is to tap local talent to foster collaboration.
Highlighting the enormous tourism potential of Odisha, Jaishankar said, "I can tell you, I had the opportunity to see some of the tourism possibilities for myself. I think this state is simply incredible in terms of what it has to offer." He added that tourism is the biggest employment generator and multiplier in the world. "Those who will invest in tourism in this state will actually contribute to the development and inclusive growth of the state in a very powerful way," he said.
Welcoming the overseas guests to explore investment opportunities in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, apart from abundant mineral resources, Odisha is the most peaceful state in the country, with a history of a stable political environment.
Highlighting the investor-friendly industrial policy, Majhi said Odisha's capital outlay is the highest among the major Indian states, at 6.3 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
Asserting that the state has a consistent growth record, Majhi said, "We aspire to be a part of this growth journey of India under the leadership of PM Modi. We want to propel ourselves to the top five economies in the country, from the current 13th position."
"I can assure you that we are ready to walk four steps if you choose to walk half a step. We have only one condition: the people of the state ought to benefit from it," the CM added.