Republic day to be celebrated at Bidanasi stadium, Odisha

CUTTACK: The district-level Republic Day celebrations would be held at the Bidanasi mini stadium this year instead of Barabati stadium. This was informed by the district administration after a preparatory meeting on Tuesday.

This has been done keeping in view that Barabati stadium has been handed over to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for hosting an ODI match on February 9, said an officer of the district administration.

Similarly, Satyabrata stadium has been booked by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India for observation of Parakram Divas from January 23 to 25, he added.

“There is no other suitable venue than Bidanasi mini stadium for celebration of Republic Day in the city. Apart from suitability for hoisting of national flag, holding parades and space for accommodating spectators, Bidanasi mini stadium also has ample space for parking of vehicles,” the official said.

It has been decided that the national flag would be hoised by the chief guest at 8.35 am on Republic Day.