Cognizant to aid Odisha for more investment in IT/ITeS sectors

BHUBANESWAR: On Friday, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar asserted support to the Odisha government for more investments in the IT and ITeS sectors.
CEO Ravi Kumar met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Janata Maidan on the sidelines of 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas'. They discussed the development of the Cognizant campus as the biggest centre in India.
The chief minister assured the CEO that the state government would be pleased to allot required land within the Capital city for development of Cognizant's facility and provide full cooperation for making it the biggest in the country.
During the discussion, Ravi Kumar expressed happiness over the growth of its centre in Bhubaneswar and expressed confidence that it would grow rapidly in the next five years.
The city centre opened in February last year is spread over 52,000 sqft area at Odisha Technology Centre, Acharya Vihar. It has been designed to accommodate around 1,000 of the company's associates in a hybrid work environment.
The facility that enables associates to work in diverse areas, including AI, ML, IoT, digital engineering and robotic automation, among other advanced technologies, is is projected to be expanded further to accommodate over 5,000 associates in coming years.
Majhi sought the cooperation of the Cognizant CEO to bring in further investments in the IT/ITeS sector in Odisha.
He also congratulated him for all his success, and for the 'Pravasi Bhartiya Samman 2025' conferred on him for his exceptional contributions in technology and fostering India's image globally.
Ravi Kumar assured that he would provide all support to the endeavours of the state government for the growth of the sector.
The Berhampur native had joined Cognizant after a 20-year career in Infosys and he was appointed the global CEO of the $19.5 billion company in 2023.
Meanwhile, Union Minister for Electronics, IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has urged Ravi Kumar to open IT centres in tier-II cities.