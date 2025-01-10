Cognizant to aid Odisha for more investment in IT/ITeS sectors

BHUBANESWAR: On Friday, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar asserted support to the Odisha government for more investments in the IT and ITeS sectors.

CEO Ravi Kumar met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Janata Maidan on the sidelines of 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas'. They discussed the development of the Cognizant campus as the biggest centre in India.

The chief minister assured the CEO that the state government would be pleased to allot required land within the Capital city for development of Cognizant's facility and provide full cooperation for making it the biggest in the country.

During the discussion, Ravi Kumar expressed happiness over the growth of its centre in Bhubaneswar and expressed confidence that it would grow rapidly in the next five years.