Illegal sand mining busted at Balasore, 21 arrested

BALASORE: The Balasore district administration cracked down on illegal sand mining along Subarnarekha river, arresting 21 persons during a late night raid on Wednesday.

Acting on numerous complaints, a team led by sub-collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke conducted surprise inspections at Mahamad Nagar, Patna and Sekhsari villages where unauthorised sand extraction was reportedly rampant. The operation resulted in the confiscation of nine dumpers, one JCB machine and a tractor from the river-bed.

Official representatives had reported receiving death threats, with one member physically assaulted by the sand mafia members. The illegal operations had also caused significant damage to roads in ward No-2 due to continuous heavy vehicle movement round-the-clock.