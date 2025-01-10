Illegal sand mining busted at Balasore, 21 arrested

BALASORE: The Balasore district administration cracked down on illegal sand mining along Subarnarekha river, arresting 21 persons during a late night raid on Wednesday.
Acting on numerous complaints, a team led by sub-collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke conducted surprise inspections at Mahamad Nagar, Patna and Sekhsari villages where unauthorised sand extraction was reportedly rampant. The operation resulted in the confiscation of nine dumpers, one JCB machine and a tractor from the river-bed.
Official representatives had reported receiving death threats, with one member physically assaulted by the sand mafia members. The illegal operations had also caused significant damage to roads in ward No-2 due to continuous heavy vehicle movement round-the-clock.
“The suspects were unable to produce valid documents to support their mining activities. All 21 individuals, including seized vehicles were handed over to Jaleswar police”, sub-collector Rajesirke told mediapersons.
Local officials had previously raised concerns about revenue losses to the government due to unauthorised activities. Representatives had also approached the local tehsildar, police and mining department but alleged that a nexus had prevented effective action.
Jaleswar SDPO Dillip Kumar Sahoo confirmed that the suspects are currently in police custody. “We are awaiting verification from the district mining department, which oversees minor minerals, before formally registering the case,” Sahoo stated.
The sand was reportedly being transported to both West Bengal and local areas.