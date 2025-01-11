Govt to formulate a policy for Pravasi Odias: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that the state government will formulate a policy for Pravasi Odias with focus on increasing their participation in Odisha’s journey towards becoming a developed state.

Addressing the non-resident Odia diaspora at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here, the chief minister urged them to take the role of a third engine for all-round growth of the state. “The Pravasi engine will work for the state along with the double engine of the Centre and state governments,” he said.

Majhi said the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department will work as the nodal department for implementing the state government’s policy for Pravasi Odias. He also announced that a minister will be entrusted with the charge of coordinating with them and give a direction to their developmental initiatives for Odisha as well as resolve the issues faced by them in their countries.

Stating that the overseas Odias are a bridge for improving ties between Odisha and the country of their residence, the chief minister said they have played a key role in the propagation of our culture and heritage in the world. “Even if you are residing in a foreign country, you are always thinking about how to take Odisha further in the path of development by protecting Odia Asmita and working in that direction also,” he said.

The chief minister said as Odisha has started a journey on the path of development with renewed vigour, the overseas Odias should also take an active part in this endeavour.