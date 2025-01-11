Govt to formulate a policy for Pravasi Odias: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that the state government will formulate a policy for Pravasi Odias with focus on increasing their participation in Odisha’s journey towards becoming a developed state.
Addressing the non-resident Odia diaspora at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here, the chief minister urged them to take the role of a third engine for all-round growth of the state. “The Pravasi engine will work for the state along with the double engine of the Centre and state governments,” he said.
Majhi said the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department will work as the nodal department for implementing the state government’s policy for Pravasi Odias. He also announced that a minister will be entrusted with the charge of coordinating with them and give a direction to their developmental initiatives for Odisha as well as resolve the issues faced by them in their countries.
Stating that the overseas Odias are a bridge for improving ties between Odisha and the country of their residence, the chief minister said they have played a key role in the propagation of our culture and heritage in the world. “Even if you are residing in a foreign country, you are always thinking about how to take Odisha further in the path of development by protecting Odia Asmita and working in that direction also,” he said.
The chief minister said as Odisha has started a journey on the path of development with renewed vigour, the overseas Odias should also take an active part in this endeavour.
“You are staying in various countries. Many among you are successful industrialists, professionals and technocrats. It is necessary that you actively participate in your own state’s journey to progress and prosperity,” the CM said.
Stating that Odisha has made rapid strides on the path of development with the active cooperation of the Centre, he said that the aviation sector has witnessed tremendous growth in recent times. The number of flights to and from the state have increased manifold. He said that The state government will soon link Odisha with Kuwait and Qatar by direct flights.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said human resource with intellect is a great strength of Odisha and the Pravasi Odias are the greatest examples. They are the living symbols of Odia culture, Pradhan said and urged them to teach Odia to their children at home.