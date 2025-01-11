Odisha’s culture a huge draw

BHUBANESWAR: Be it Manabasa Gurubar, Rath Yatra, Kendera Gita or the tyrannical rule of King Kansa, Odisha’s cultural grandeur being showcased at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention proved big attractions for visiting overseas Indians as well as Indian delegates including ministers.

The culture department gave an insight into the state's festivals, living traditions, crafts, art and literature through an exhibition at the Janata Maidan. The exhibition featured thematic displays on Jagannath culture, Manabasa Gurubar, Dola Purnima and Odisha’s timeless maritime tradition.

It also featured a detailed depiction of Odisha’s history, from the Kalinga War to the Paika Rebellion, and the state’s journey towards its recognition as a separate state in 1936. A comprehensive digital encyclopedia on Odisha has also been placed by the department.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana’s Tourism minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar who visited the exhibition on Friday said, it has beautifully captured Odisha’s cultural essence. “The exhibition not only promotes Odisha’s art and culture but also ensures its global recognition,” Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informed that all the thematic exhibitions which were opened as a part of the convention, will remain open for public till January 12 evening, coinciding with Vivekananda Jayanti.