Curfew revoked after eviction drive in Odisha's Balasore town

BALASORE: The district administration on Saturday revoked the curfew it imposed to facilitate an eviction drive to clear space on both sides of road for railway infrastructure development and movement of ambulance and other emergency services.

The sub-divisional magistrate had issued an order for imposition of curfew for Saturday and Sunday to prevent public gathering. The two day curfew was revoked on Saturday after the eviction was successfully completed.

The district administration demolished at least 238 houses along with shops which illegally encroached both sides of the roads as per the direction of collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas. The administration had received complaints about traffic woes in the town causing serious problem for movement of ambulances and other emergency services besides clearing space for railway infrastructure development. Due to traffic snarls, patients were unable to reach FM MCH.

The eviction carried out at Jadavpur, Aktiarpur, Bhaskarganj along with the places from Arad Bazar to vegetable market, Haripur chowk to Darji Pokhari chowk, Kasimila bridge to Phuladi chowk, Nuabazar railway level crossing to underpass and Nua Bazar vegetable market.