BHUBANESWAR: Family members of BMC staffer Sahadev Nayak who was brutally murdered on the NH flyover at Rasulgarh met leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik at his residence here on Saturday.

The widowed wife and two daughters of Nayak demanded strict punishment for all those involved in the brutal murder.

Naveen consoled and assured them that he would extend all possible help. He provided Rs 50,000 for the last rites of Nayak. Strongly condemning the heinous murder, he said that he would fight for their justice.

Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das, MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, former minister Ashok Panda and other corporators were present during the meeting.

Notably, Nayak had gone to Naveen Niwas along with his family and wished the BJD president a happy new year.

Nayak, a sanitary supervisor, was brutally killed on the Rasulgarh flyover at about 8 am on January 8. Police have arrested five persons, including two women, in this connection. Meanwhile, BMC has announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for his family. The corporation has also offered a job of sanitary supervisor to his spouse.