Odisha: Dist-level squads to check question paper leak during Plus II exams

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to prevent question paper leak and curb malpractice during the upcoming annual higher secondary examination (AHSE) 2025, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will constitute district-level squads to provide four-tier security.

“Till last year district-level squads had been formed for only three to four districts. However, their movement to other nearby districts during need proved time-consuming and ineffective. Accordingly, decision was taken for formation of these squads in all districts this year as an improved measure against malpractice or any other illegal practice during the exams,” said a senior official from the Council.

Zonal-level squads, observers and internal squads at college level will also make random and surprise visits to schools/examination centres to ensure there is no irregularity or malpractice. CHSE officials said since a large number of students have registered this year, heightened security measures have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

“A record 3.94 lakh students have registered themselves this year for the upcoming AHSE 2025 exam. Accordingly, the number of exam centres have also been increased from existing 1,160 to 1,268. Besides, there will also be eight sub-centres. All these centres will be covered under CCTV surveillance,” the CHSE official said.

The AHSE-2025 for Plus II Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational steams will start from February 18 and continue till March 27. The internal assessment was held from December 23 to 30, while the practical exam that started on January 2 was completed on January 12.