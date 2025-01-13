Two kids burnt alive in haystack blaze in Odisha's Boudh district

BERHAMPUR: In a tragic incident, two children were burnt alive when a haystack they were playing near caught fire and fell on them, trapping both inside, at Balakira village within Baunsuni police limits of Boudh district on Saturday evening.

The children, identified as Krishna Bhoi (5) and Krishna Urma (8), were uncle and nephew. The nephew Krishna hails from Basantbahal village and was visiting his uncle’s house.

Sources said, the two kids while playing near the paddy threshing area outside the house had reportedly lit a bonfire to keep them warm due to the chilly conditions. They had then reportedly entered a pit that was filled with straw.

Meanwhile, the fire reportedly spread to a nearby haystack and the blazing pile fell on the pit. The two children were trapped in the fire. Hearing their screams, the family members rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the burning straw. But, by the time they were rescued, the duo had suffered serious burn injuries.

The duo was rushed to the Baunsuni community health centre (CHC) but had succumbed by then.

On being informed, Baunsuni police reached the village and initiated an investigation. The bodies of the children were sent for autopsy and a scientific team from Boudh was also pressed into the probe.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the tragic death of the two minors in the fire mishap and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.