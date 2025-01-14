BJD, Congress attack government as potato prices soar again

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress on Monday came down heavily on the state government for its failure to control the high price of potato which has increased by Rs 5 to Rs 6 per kg during the last two days from the prevailing rates of around Rs 40 per kg.

Former Agriculture minister and BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain alleged that the BJP government did not have sympathy for the poor as it has done nothing to control the situation in the last six months.

Referring to the statement of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra about trains with potato reaching the state within the week, Swain asked where did the consignment vanish. He said that without making such baseless statements, the state government should start taking long-term measures to resolve the issue. The Congress also targeted the minister over the issue and demanded his resignation. Congress leader Nishikanta Mishra demanded that the state government designates some senior official to deal with the situation.

However, Patra said that the problem has persisted for a long time and cannot be solved in a few months. “The previous BJD government was in power for 24 years. Did it solve the problem which has been persistent for all these years?” he questioned.