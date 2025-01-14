Two dead, five injured as car rams pick-up truck on highway in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were killed and at least five others injured when an SUV jumped the divider, hit a pedestrian and then rammed into a light commercial vehicle on the opposite side of the National Highway-16 under Janla police outpost here on Monday afternoon.

The pedestrian and a person travelling in the pick-up truck were killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Pratap Nayak of Angul and Harendra Singh of Nayagarh.

Police said three women lecturers of a college in Khurda were returning to Bhubaneswar in the SUV. The car’s driver lost control after an unidentified vehicle overtook them dangerously.

The SUV jumped the divider and first hit Pratap who was crossing the road and then rammed into the pick-up truck which was en route to Khurda. While Harendra who was sitting on the co-driver’s seat in the goods carrier died, the driver sustained serious injuries.

Police sources said the accident took place on the NH between 3.30 pm and 4 pm. After the incident, the busy road faced a massive traffic jam for quite some time.

“All the four passengers travelling in the SUV and the driver of the commercial vehicle sustained serious injuries in the accident,” said Info Valley police station IIC, Krupasindhu Barad. A case has been registered, he said.