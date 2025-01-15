Woman killed by elephant in Deogarh; villagers protest demanding compensation

DEOGARH: A 50-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Sanghapasi village under Chadeimara panchayat within Kundheigola forest range in Reamal block here on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Kuni Behera.

Sources said two elephants entered Sangiphasi in the night and one of the jumbos started destroying corn plants in the back garden of Kuni’s house. The woman came to know about the elephant’s presence when her livestock tied up in the backyard bellowed in fear. As she rushed to rescue her cow and other livestock, the elephant trampled her.

Kuni suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Angul in an ambulance. However, she succumbed to her injuries. On being informed about the incident, Kundheigola forester Tapan Nayak reached the village and chased away the elephant with the help of forest staff.

Kuni’s death sparked tension in Sangiphasi as villagers blamed the negligence of forest officials for the incident. On Tuesday, residents of Chadeimara and Tungamal panchayats blocked NH-53 near Kundheigola chowk with the woman’s body demanding adequate compensation to Kuni’s family and a job for her kin.

The agitators also demanded immediate tranquillisation of the elephant and its shifting to a far-off forest. The blockade, which started at 10 am, was withdrawn at around 3 pm after forest officials held discussion with the irate villagers and assured to look into their demands.