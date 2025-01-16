CM Mohan Charan Majhi launches enhanced pension for octogenarians and Divyangs

BHUBANESWAR: Fulfilling yet another promise made by the BJP before the elections, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched the enhanced pension for citizens aged 80 and above as well as for those with 80 per cent or more disability.

Distributing the enhanced pension to a select few at a state-level programme in Dharanidhar University, Keonjhar, the chief minister said approximately 4,17,496 individuals in the state including 9,913 from Keonjhar district will benefit from this change.

All beneficiaries of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Madhu Babu Pension Scheme (MBPS) will now receive an increased monthly pension of Rs 3,500. With this, each pensioner will now get an additional amount of Rs 2,300 from the previous pension of Rs 1,200 per month.

Expressing happiness in launching the programme, Majhi said, “A society where elderly citizens, the differently-abled and the needy are respected and honoured is an ideal society. Elderly citizens are the temples of our trust and faith. This marks a significant step towards ensuring dignity and financial security of the elderly and disabled persons.”

The chief minister further said he has always prioritised the elderly and differently-abled individuals who visited the CM’s grievance cell to air their grievances, by giving a patient hearing to their concerns and attempting for early resolutions to their problems. “Assisting the poor, differently-abled and needy brings me immense satisfaction, which I consider the greatest achievement of my life,” he added.