BJD protests in Sambalpur over unfulfilled promises by BJP government

SAMBALPUR: Accusing the state government of failing to address the problems plaguing the region, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a massive protest at Sambalpur on Thursday.

The protest, led by former minister and district BJD president Rohit Pujari, began with a massive rally from Municipality chowk to the collector’s office. The BJD workers also staged demonstration and alleged that the BJP government has failed to fulfil its poll promises.

Later, the agitators submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Governor of Odisha, to additional district magistrate Ajambar Mohanty. In the memorandum, the BJD outlined many key demands including the rehabilitation of street vendors displaced during eviction drives, fair treatment of farmers during paddy procurement and the abolition of smart meters along with 300 units of free electricity per household as promised during the elections.

It also highlighted the significant rise in drug trafficking and gambling besides poor sanitation and lack of public toilets in the district. The BJD demanded establishment of a permanent high court bench in Sambalpur and relocation of the reserve police line and the circle jail to improve urban planning. The party also demanded immediate resolution of the Mahanadi water dispute with the Chhattisgarh government.

Pujari said, “During the elections, BJP had pointed fingers at our party and vowed to bring massive transformation in governance. While more than six months have passed since the BJP came to power in the state, the party is yet to fulfil its poll promises and has failed to address even the long-standing problems of Sambalpur.”

Among others, BJD MLAs of Rengali and Deogarh, former ministers Snehangini Chhuria and Kishore Naik besides members of the party’s youth, student and women wings participated in the protest.