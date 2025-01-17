Car falls into pond in Odisha, one dies

BERHAMPUR: A person died and another is battling for life after their car fell into a pond at Baharpur village within Dharakote police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Himanshu Ranjan Mohapatra. The injured, Sudhansu Sahu, has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Both of them are reportedly LIC officials.

Sources said Himanshu and Sudhansu were on way to Dharakote from T Manikyapur village in the evening when their car skidded off the road and fell into a nearby pond. After some time, villagers spotted the submerged car and pulled out the unconscious duo from it. They were rushed to Dharakote hospital where doctors declared Himanshu dead. Sudhansu was later shifted to MKCG MCH.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.