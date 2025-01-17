Orissa HC dismisses petition over MBBS seat loss due to technical glitch

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed the allegation of a petitioner that he was deprived of a MBBS seat in a government medical college due to a technical glitch in the web portal for counselling holding it to be a disputed question of fact.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh dismissed a candidate Aryan Swarup Parida’s petition seeking compensation for the lapses because of which he missed to get a government college MBBS seat.

According to the petition, in the UG NEET-2022, Parida had secured all-India rank of 16,663, a category rank of 7,185 and an state rank of 599. The AIQ counselling was to be conducted in four online rounds - round 1, round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. He was unsuccessful in the first and second round of counselling.

In the AIQ mop-up counselling round, a technical glitch occurred on the web portal hosted by the Medical Counselling Committee (New Delhi), which allegedly prevented him from selecting and locking the desired choices of medical institutes. Consequently, out of total 377 available medical institutes choices, the petitioner could not lock any choice. Due to non-registration in the AIQ mop-up counselling round, he stood debarred from participating in the AIQ stray counselling round also.

Parida claimed that his right to be considered against the government college MBBS seat was infringed.

“We are not inclined to enter into such disputed question of fact in a proceeding under Article 226 of the Constitution of India for considering the petitioner’s claim for award of compensation,” the bench said while dismissing the petition.